The health officials of Malaysia confirmed 19 new coronavirus or COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the country to 8,332. The health ministry also reported that no new deaths were recorded as the fatalities count stood at 117.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 6.9 million people globally and claiming the lives of over 399,000 people worldwide in more than 170 countries.

Malaysia Tackles Coronavirus

The virus that originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province is currently spreading like wildfire. The US is the worst affected country followed by Brazil, Russia, and the UK.

Scientists around the world are trying to find a cure for the virus as the nations had imposed lockdowns to curb the spread of the deadly novel virus. Ther countries are slowly starting to relax the restrictions to get their economy back on track.

(With agency inputs)