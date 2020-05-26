Malaysia confirmed 187 new coronavirus or COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the total number of infections on to 7,604. The health ministry mentioned that there were no new deaths recorded in the country due to the deadly novel virus as the fatality count in the nation stands at 115.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times claiming the lives of more than 345,000 people globally and infected over 5.5 million people worldwide. The virus that probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province has infected people in more than 170 countries in the world and is current;y spreading like wildfire.

Coronavirus in Malaysia

The deadly virus outbreak has affected the US the most followed by Russia and Brazil. The scientists are working on finding a vaccine for the deadly disease as the nations continue to grapple to fight the deadly virus outbreak.

(With agency inputs)