Malaysia reported 179 new cases of coronavirus or COVID-19 on Sunday which took the total number of infection cases to 3,662 as the Southeast Asian nation grapples with the biggest number of infection in the region.

Coronavirus crisis in Malaysia

The new cases include four deaths, raising the tally to 61 people who have died as of noon on Sunday, the health ministry said. The coronavirus outbreak has created a major stir around the world infecting more than one million people and claiming the lives of cover 64,000 people globally.

The WHO has described the virus outbreak as a pandemic and the new epicentre of the virus outbreak is probably the US. The virus originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan in the Hubei province.

