Malaysia's health ministry confirmed 153 new cases of coronavirus or COVID-19 on Sunday. This took the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,683, which is one one of the highest in Southeast Asia.

Coronavirus crisis

The latest data includes three new deaths, raising the total number of fatalities from the outbreak to 76. The ministry said 45 percent of all confirmed cases have recovered.

The deadly virus outbreak which started from the Chinese city of Wuhan in the Hubei province has spread to over 170 countries in the world claiming the lives of more than 100,000 people and infecting over 1.7 million people globally. The deadly virus outbreak has been described as a pandemic by the WHO and the current epicentre of the virus is the US.

