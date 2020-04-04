The Asian country Malaysia reporters 150 new cases of coronavirus or COVID-19 on Saturday which include four deaths. The country's total now stands at 3,483 confirmed cases and 57 deaths, the health ministry stated.

Coronavirus outbreak

The deadly novel virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world claiming the lives of nearly 60,000 people and infecting more than one million people worldwide in over 170 countries. The virus which originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan of Hubei province has been spreading like wildfire around the world and currently, the probable epicentre is the US.

The WHO has described the outbreak as a pandemic and has created havoc in Europe and the continent accounts for the most number of deaths in the world. The scientists are currently trying to find a vaccine for the virus.

