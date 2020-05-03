Malaysia confirmed 122 new coronavirus or COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours on Sunday, as stated by the health ministry, which took the total number of cases to 6,298 in the Asian nation.

Malaysia Coronavirus outbreak

The health ministry also reported two new deaths, raising the total number of fatalities from the outbreak to 105. The deadly virus outbreak has infected over 3.4 million people globally and claimed the lives of more than 240,000 people worldwide. The WHO has described the outbreak as a pandemic.

The US is the worst affected country followed by Spain and Italy. The virus has infected to more than 170 countries and is currently spreading like wildfire around the world.

