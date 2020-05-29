Malaysia confirmed 103 new cases of the coronavirus or COVID-19 on Friday, which mostly involve foreigners, the health ministry mentioned, as the numbers took the infection toll in the nation to 7,732.

The health ministry also reported no new deaths as the death toll stayed at 115 due to the deadly novel virus. The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times claiming the lives of more than 360,000 people globally and infecting over 5.8 million people worldwide.

COVID-19 Crisis

The virus that probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province has infected people in more than 170 countries and is currently spreading like wildfire. The US is the worst affected nation followed by Brazil and Russia currently.

Scientists around the world are trying to find a cure for the deadly novel virus as the nations had previously imposed strict lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus. The countries are presently slowly lifting the restrictions to restart the economy, which has been affected by the virus outbreak.

