Malala Yousafzai Trolled for 'Changing her Mind on Marriage' as the Nobel Laureate Announces Wedding

The youngest Nobel Laureate, Malala Yousafzai announced her marriage to Pakistan national, Asser Malik on Tuesday, November 9. Education activist, Malala Yousafzai won the Nobel Peace Prize at the age of 17 in 2014 for standing up for girls' education in her hometown in Pakistan's Swat Valley. After being shot in the head by Taliban terrorists, Malala and her family shifted to the UK. The global icon, Malala graduated from Oxford University in London.

"Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life," Malala wrote as she shared beautiful pictures from her intimate wedding ceremony in Birmingham. The couple looked ethereal in matching wedding attires. "We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families," Malala added. As soon as the news of Malala's marriage broke out, people swarmed social media with congratulatory messages for the global icon. Some, however, dissed her for 'changing her stance over marriage.'

"I still don't understand why people have to get married. If you want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can't it just be a partnership?" Malala said during an interview with Vogue magazine in July 2021.

'Is it partnership or marriage?'

Social media sleuths mocked Malala Yousafzai for 'signing marriage papers' when she was "criticizing nikkah (marriage) a few months ago." "Like a crook politician she fooled public," one person tweeted. Some people also trolled her by asking "was it a marriage or a partnership?"

"Malala you were saying that marriage is not necessary, you can live with your partner even without marriage, then why did you choose Nikah?" one tweet read.

Who is Malala Yousafzai's husband, Asser Malik?

Asser Malik is a Pakistani human rights activist, who was appointed as the General Manager of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in 2020. Malik's exact age is not known at the moment, however, according to 18LiveNews, he was born in 1990 in Lahore, Pakistan. Malik has a degree in Economics and Political Science from the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS). It is not clear how long Malala and Asser have known each other. Malik, however, had wished Malala on her birthday in July this year with a picture of them together in a now-deleted post. "Happy Birthday to the most amazing @Malala," he wrote.