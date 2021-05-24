'Makes you feel yourself': Umaira Habib's cosmetic range, Honey n Beaute

Umaira Habib is the woman behind the cosmetic range, 'Honey n Beaute'. She noticed a lack of diversity in the other cosmetic products.

She stopped and asked herself, "Why are beauty products not natural and diverse when so many women use them?" This and some other reasons motivated her to research and then eventually launch her own personalised cosmetic.

Umaira Habib is a 25 year old woman hailing from Tamil Nadu. She was thoroughly determined to create a difference in the otherwise routine stuck world of cosmetics. The values and products of Honey n Beaute gained popularity very soon. The customers loved their unique blend of ingredients.

The potent hair oil by Umaira Habib is a trending product of Honey n Beaute owing to the magical results customers experience with the goodness of herbal ingredients available at a very budgetable price too. Another remarkable product is 24k gold serum by Honey n Beaute which has crossed sales of 1.8 lakh bottles till date.

Honey n Beaute is trading a range of shampoos, soaps, hair oil, gold serum, Henna body lotion which are all playing its role in addressing concerns of customers leading to a real customers base of around 25,000 customers as of now. Umaira Habib is giving her level best by travelling and interacting with clients to take Honey n Beaute to the next level of success in the cosmetic industry.

Umaira Habib with a broad view of solving the issues of people, along with beauty products has also introduced a 9 layer homemade cotton pad to overcome the side effects of commercial pads like itching, infection and infertility. With this Umaira Habib foresees establishing a factory to meet the demands in the future.

Umaira Habib remarks,"Hard work, passion and determination towards a business is all required to surpass the heights of success. And also, most importantly- one strong why. Why do you do what you do? My why has been to change the cosmetic industry as we know it and to break the taboos surrounding it. That makes me innovative and creative in every step."