This year's events have resulted in us all coming face to face with our perceived imperfections, both emotionally and physically, and many of us don't like what we see.

Those working from home are forced to stare at their on-screen appearance during daily video conferencing. While for parents, working or not, more time spent at home caring for the family has made following a self-care and exercise regime challenges.

According to recent figures, the mommy-makeover is making a return to the cosmetic surgery menu, as more moms regain control of their lives and their looks. The desire to look good is a gender-neutral aspiration, and reports reveal that the daddy-do-over is on the rise!

NY Times bestselling author, professor, and researcher Dr. Steven Dayan is one of America's leading facial plastic surgeons and aesthetic philosophers. He believes that non-invasive aesthetic procedures are making a comeback for homemakers as well as their counterpart, the virtual Zoom worker.

Childbirth puts a lot of strain on the human body. While it may be an exciting time for many women, it can have a lasting impact on physical appearance and self-esteem. Some post-pregnancy changes commonly encountered include stubborn belly fat, saggy skin, and lax breasts. These can last for years as women struggle to regain their pre-baby form by diet and exercise.

For moms and dads, makeovers target those areas of the body that patients wish to either restore or enhance. Better still, in most cases they can be performed at the same time.

According to Dr. Dayan, despite the Pandemic, the desire for the mommy-makeover and daddy-do-over is one reason why this is the busiest period for the plastic surgery industry! While cosmetic surgery procedures are at an all-time high across the U.S., the makeover fad is just as much, if not more, aptly treated non- surgically.

Popular procedures can tackle issues with hair loss, facial wrinkles, jowling, turkey necks, as well as etched-in chest, loose abdominal skin, sagging breasts, cellulite-laced buttocks, thighs, and neglected genitalia.

Dr. Dayan reveals that one of the latest non-surgical devices that strengthen the core muscles of the abdomen and pelvis. It has a unique side effect, improving sexual satisfaction and orgasm for both men and women! It is not surprising, says Dr. Dayan, "the core to floor treatment, which is as easy as sitting in a chair and being vibrated for 25 minutes, is one of the most popular treatments we offer."

These procedures make up the Top Ten Surgical and Non-Surgical Procedures performed by board-certified plastic surgeons, dermatologists, and aesthetic physicians in the U.S. What's more, most take a matter of minutes with minimal or no discomfort. Today, in a socially-isolated world, a requisite recovery time of a couple of hours or weeks, doesn't disrupt the virtual conference/happy hour schedule.

A Fast Road to Recovery

Aesthetic procedures may be a relatively new kid on the block for some, but a handful of industry experts have been pioneering and perfecting their output for some time.

Dr. Steven Dayan is a double board-certified Facial Plastic Surgeon from Chicago. He has championed advances in surgical procedures, and is one of the country's leading researchers for developing aesthetic procedures. Many of these are now approved and being carried out across the U.S.

"We've seen an incredible increase in the number of non-surgical procedures at our Chicago practice," reveals the multi-award-winning surgeon. "Many of the procedures we studied and helped develop take the same amount of time it would to eat lunch."

Dr.Dayan is recognized for his numerous publications on the importance meeting the physical wants of the patient, together with their psychological needs. These procedures allow patients to return to their routine almost immediately, looking rejuvenated, and most importantly, bursting with new-found confidence.

Outstanding Results of Non-invasive Procedures

"In the hands of a skilled practitioner who understands patient motivation the results are outstanding, says Dr. Dayan, "the patient should leave looking natural and with a boost in self-esteem."

This result, he maintains, is at the core of his philosophy and procedures performed at his SDMD clinic. "Beauty," he says, "has to be subconsciously projected to be effective. If the results are easily noticeable, then we have failed at our craft. It's critically important that the treated patient has a natural appearance."

"When a patient comes to us," explains Dr. Dayan, "we find the best way forward for them. Sometimes it's surgery, sometimes it's non-surgical, and sometimes it's nothing at all. The most important thing is," he asserts, "we are looking out for their best interest, no matter what."

Dr. Dayan, believes the recent surge and enthusiasm for aesthetic treatments for stay at home parents and virtual warriors everywhere is here to stay.