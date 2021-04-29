Make your intimate wedding an event of a lifetime as 'Altair' encourages personalized décor for its clients

An intimate wedding has its charm and the privacy and exclusivity it has makes the wedding a meaningful affair. The low-key weddings and events allow the clients to personalize the event in terms of decor, venue and traditions. In unconventional ways, intimate weddings have become a massive hit among millennials. When it comes to decor and designing, there is nobody better than Janki Desai, an affluent entrepreneur and the woman behind 'Altair', an event designing company located in Mumbai.

The concept of low-key events and weddings have indeed become very common in recent times. With the coronavirus pandemic hitting the world, people prefer privacy and short gatherings over crowded events. And in this year's time, 'Altair' has curated and conceptualized the event designing of various low-key weddings and events. Widely known as the leading name among other wedding and event designers in India, the company has hosted multiple destination weddings and has explored unusual venues.

Janki, the founder and creative director at 'Altair' has a dedicated team of people who make sure to make every intimate event a memorable affair. While designing the low-key events and weddings, the designers at the company are enabled to add extra details in terms of decoration. Speaking about the same, Janki Desai said, "Intimate weddings are the home ground to experiment as there is a lot of personalization required while designing the event. It becomes easy for the guests to go in-sync with the theme of the wedding as the guest list is smaller."

At almost every event, the decor designed by 'Altair' has been uniquely different from one another. Fulfilling the client's expectations, Janki's company has brought out the elegance in the truest sense. To date, they have organized and designed events across different cities of India and the world including Mumbai, Goa, Mussoorie, Bangalore Jodhpur, Surat, Udaipur, Jaipur, Jaisalmer, Phuket, Vietnam, Bangkok and Muscat. Well, with the rising demand for intimate events, 'Altair' has managed to woo its clients by offering customized and personalized event designs and it is by far one of the most trusted event design companies of India.