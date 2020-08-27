"We will make America great again, again" – this is how Vice President Mike Pence ended his speech on the third night of Republican National Convention on Wednesday. But social media users were not convinced that President Donald Trump's administration made the U.S. "great" as claimed by the vice president.

In his speech, Pence continued to present a bleak scenario under the Democrats, while under the Trump administration, he said the U.S. would be a powerful country. He even implied what other Republicans have been saying about Biden – that he would defund the police eventually leading to chaos across the country. However, the fact of the matter remained that neither Biden nor the Democratic Party sought to defund the police.

"I leave here today more convinced than ever that we will do as Americans have done through our long and storied past, we will defend our freedom and way of life in November of 2020, we will re-elect our president and principled Republican leaders across this land...and with President Donald Trump in the White House for four more years, and Gods help...we will make America great again, again," Pence concluded.

While the Trump campaign's official slogan for the 2020 presidential election is "Keep America Great," it failed to get much attention from his supporters, who continued to use MAGA as their slogan. The vice president's "MAGA again" promise prompted social media users to take to Twitter and remind that all was not great in the U.S. under Trump's leadership.

"Our only shot to Make America Great Again is to VOTE all these GOP M***********s OUT November 3 is it people we can't mess this up we have to nail this by voting in masses," one Twitter user wrote.

"'Make America Great Again'? Hell, yeah! It's been SUPER-S***** for the last 4 years!!! VOTE, VOTE, VOTE BIDEN/HARRIS," wrote another user.