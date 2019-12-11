A major fire broke out at an industrial waste management site at Tuas Crescent on Wednesday morning. Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) deployed as many as 32 fire brigade units to the site. Apparently the fire broke out at Unifine Star Petrochemical, which collects a toxic industrial waste. The blaze was reported around 6 in the morning.

Huge plumes of dark smoke came out of the building, which processes industrial waste like recycled oil and solvents. The flames also spread into the nearby drains, CNA reported. Apart from water jets, an unmanned aerial vehicle was also deployed to fight the blaze.

SCDF said the blaze has been confined and that there are no injuries to anyone. "In view of the ongoing fire mitigation operations, members of the public are advised to stay away from the area," SCDF said.

(Developing story)