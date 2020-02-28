The BTS boy band cancelled four of their Seoul, South Korea concerts schedule for April due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country. Cancellation of concerts resulted due to rapidly rising cases of the COVID-19 virus that originated from China. The popular boy band was scheduled to perform on April 11, 12, 18 and 19 at Olympic stadium. Band's label "Big Hit Entertainment," said it had expected 200,000 to attend the cancelled shows.

The COVID-19 virus has created a stir among people around the world. Till now, it has infected more than 83,000 people in the world and has killed more than 2,500 people. The most affected country is China whereas the virus has spread to more than 50 countries around the world.

Many events have got cancelled and postponed due to the virus outbreak in recent times. Here is a list of events that may get postponed or has been postponed or cancelled due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Events that got cancelled and postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak

A senior member of the International Olympic Committee said that cancellation of the Tokyo 2020 Games would only be likely if the disease proved too dangerous for the event – scheduled to begin on 24 July – to go ahead. It is one of the biggest quadrennial sporting events taking place around the world. So, the cancellation of such a sporting event will affect the sporting world immensely.

The Chinese Grand Prix, originally set for 19 April, has been postponed by FIA and Formula One. The opening three races of the Formula One season – in Australian, Bahrain and Vietnam – are coming under threat of cancellation.

Women's Tennis Association's Xi'an Open that was supposed to be played out in April has been cancelled. China forfeited its Davis Cup tie with Romania as they were unable to travel.

Ireland vs. Italy Six Nations rugby tournament that was scheduled on March 7, in Dublin, Italy has been postponed. Simon Harris, Health Minister of Italy said the fixture should be postponed following the spread of coronavirus to countries including Italy.

The 18th Korea Times Music Festival that was scheduled to be held on April 25 at Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles also has been postponed.