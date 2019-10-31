Philippines earthquake
Students use their hands to cover their heads as they evacuate their school premises after an earthquake hit the northern island of Luzon and was felt in the Metro Manila, Philippines -- FILE photo. Reuters

An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck central Mindanao province in southern Philippines on Thursday, killing at least five people and bringing down structures including a hotel. The quake struck about 25 miles southwest of the city of Davao, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Seisomologists had warned of further quakes on Tuesday, after a 6.6 tremor struck southern Philippines on Tuesday, killing at least eight people and injuring dozens. This is the third major earthquake to hit the region in the span of a month. Philippines sits on the 'Pacific Ring of Fire", which is the most earth-quake prone region in the world.

