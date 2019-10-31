An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck central Mindanao province in southern Philippines on Thursday, killing at least five people and bringing down structures including a hotel. The quake struck about 25 miles southwest of the city of Davao, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Seisomologists had warned of further quakes on Tuesday, after a 6.6 tremor struck southern Philippines on Tuesday, killing at least eight people and injuring dozens. This is the third major earthquake to hit the region in the span of a month. Philippines sits on the 'Pacific Ring of Fire", which is the most earth-quake prone region in the world.

