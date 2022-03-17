Major Earthquake of Magnitude 7.3 Hits Northeast Coast of Japan [UPDATES]

A strong earthquake of magnitude 7.3 has hint the northeast coast of Japan on Wednesday. The shaking lasted for over two minutes, and the tremor left several parts of Tokyo without power. The shaking intensity scale in some areas were as high as six, and they were too strong for people to stand, according to NHK, public broadcaster.

The Tremor affected nearly two million households in parts of Tokyo as they were left without power. A tsunami warning is also issued in the region. The households in Fukushami region were awaiting for another possible tsunami in the early hours of Thursday morning.