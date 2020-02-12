British scientists from the Imperial College have claimed that they are testing vaccines on mice. They are said to be the first to try animal testing for the Covid-19. There have been claims from China that they have conducted animal testing, but the official sources have yet to confirm the reports.

The ultimate goal for the researchers is to find a vaccination that is effective in halting the spread of the virus to more people. There are claims by several experts that the new disease can spread to 60 percent of the population. On Monday Imperial College London researcher Paul McKay told AFP in an interview that the vaccine generated have been put into mice and they will be observing the mice for any developments.

Can take a long time to develop a vaccination

On Tuesday, the World Health Organisation had said that it would take around 18 months for vaccination to come into existence. The researchers from London hope that the observation of the mice and the reaction of the vaccination in their blood, their antibody response to the coronavirus can lead to possible answers for the SARS-like strain of the virus.

Several scientists and researchers from across the globe are trying to find ways to combat the disease that has already claimed several lives in mainland China and elsewhere. It has infected around 43,000 people from around the world so far.

The WHO has tasked several agencies to come up with a vaccination. But the creation of vaccination can take years with several animal testing and clinical trials. It is only after such procedures that the regulators can determine it is safe for use and start its mass production. The scientists are calling this a collaborative race to find a solution to the new strain of coronavirus.