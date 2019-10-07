Maisie Williams who played the role of Arya Stark in the popular HBO series Game of Thrones gave out startling revelations against the makers for doing everything they can to hide her 'developing female body' and portray her as a boy. That negatively affected her body image and self-esteem as a woman.

The 22-year-old star revealed that GOT makers went so far in disguising her as a boy that they even put a strap across her chest and flattened any growth that had started. If that was not enough, she accused them of constantly covering her with dirt and shaded her nose, so it looked very broad and manly, just to fit the narrative of the show.

''Maybe around Season 2 or 3, my body started to mature and I started to become a woman. But Arya was still very much, like, trying to be disguised as a boy,'' said Maisie during Vogue's 24 Hours With Maisie Williams.

Maisie continued, "They would also put this strap across my chest to flatten any growth that had started, and I don't know, that just felt horrible for six months of the year."

She added, "I had really short hair and they constantly covered me in dirt and shaded my nose so it looked really broad and I look, like, really manly."

However, all that is now a thing of the past as Maisie concluded that she has now learnt how to love the skin she's in.

Since Game of Thrones finally ended after an eight-year haul, she has experimented with various hairstyles and is enjoying the new phase of her life and feeling more feminine. The actress is embracing the body that she's naturally blessed in and is glad nobody can now stop her from enjoying her rel waistline.

"With this new phase of my style, it is nice to look more feminine and have a real waistline and just embrace the body that I have,'' she said with a broad smile on her face.