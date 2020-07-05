China confirmed eight new cases of the coronavirus or COVID-19 for July 4, up from with three a day before, the national health authority mentioned on Sunday, while the officials of the city in Beijing stated almost all the cases in a recent outbreak in the capital were mild.

Of the new cases, six got imported and two were in Beijing, which has been scrambling to quash an outbreak traced to a massive wholesale market in the city early last month. In Beijing, 47 percent of the 334 confirmed cases since June 11 were staff at the Xinfadi market, Pang Xinghuo, a senior Beijing disease control official, told a media briefing on Sunday.

COVID-19 in China

Of all the cases in the city since then, 98 percent were "mild and normal," she said. Xu Hejian, spokesman of the capital city told the briefing the new coronavirus situation in Beijing was "stabilizing" and "controllable", but transmission risks remain.

Also on Sunday, China reported seven new asymptomatic patients, up from four a day earlier. As of Saturday, mainland China had 83,553 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. China's death toll from the COVID-19 remained 4,634, unchanged since Mid-May.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 11 million people globally and claimed the lives of over 530,000 people worldwide in more than 170 countries.

