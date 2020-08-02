China confirmed 49 new cases of the coronavirus or COVID-19 in the mainland for August 1, up from 45 cases a day earlier, the health commission mentioned on Sunday as the world continues to grapple with the deadly virus.

Of the new infections, 30 were in the far western region of Xinjiang, three were in the northeastern province of Liaoning, and the remaining 16 were imported cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission.

COVID-19 in China

China reported 20 new asymptomatic cases, down from 23 a day earlier. As of the end of Saturday, mainland China had 84,385 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 4,634.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 17.8 million people globally and claimed the lives of over 685,000 people worldwide in more than 170 nations.

(With agency inputs)