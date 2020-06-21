Mainland China confirmed 26 new cases of coronavirus or COVID-19 on Sunday, lesser than a day earlier, driven mostly by the latest outbreak if the deadly novel virus in the capital of China.

Of the new infections, 22 were in Beijing, the National Health Commission said in a statement, the same as a day earlier. The city of more than 20 million people reported its first case in the latest wave on June 11. The resurgence has been linked to a wholesale food center in the southwest of Beijing. So far, 227 people in the city have been infected in the latest outbreak.

Coronavirus Cases in China

Mainland China reported six new asymptomatic cases, those who are infected with the coronavirus but show no symptoms, down from seven a day earlier. Beijing accounted for three of the new cases. China does not count asymptomatic patients as confirmed cases and as part of the official infection tally.

To date, China has 83,378 confirmed cases. The first infections were traced to the Huanan seafood market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December. No new deaths were reported in mainland China for June 20.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 8.7 million people globally and claimed the lives of over 464,000 people worldwide in more than 170 countries.

(With agency inputs)