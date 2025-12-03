Maiden AI–Web3 awards recognise 100+ female tech leaders worldwide

Unstoppable Women of Web3 and AI has announced the winners of its inaugural Most Inspirational Women of AI and Web3 awards, recognising global leaders influencing policy, research, infrastructure and corporate innovation across two fast-growing technology sectors. The list reflects a broader shift toward cross-disciplinary expertise, with 42% of this year's honorees working simultaneously across artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies.

The remaining awardees show strong domain focus: 35.1% in Web3 and 22.9% in AI, indicating a rising cohort of specialists who are also building competencies across adjacent fields.

High-profile leaders among this year's winners

The selection includes women from government, academia, major technology firms and fast-growing startups. Notable names include:

US Senator Cynthia Lummis, recognised for her work shaping cryptocurrency policy Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, cited for urban technology and smart-city initiatives Mira Murati, former CTO and CEO of OpenAI Fei-Fei Li, known globally for foundational work in computer vision Melanie Perkins, co-founder and CEO of Canva Daniela Amodei, co-founder of AI safety firm Anthropic Emilie Choi, former President and COO of Coinbase Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson of HCL Technologies

The list also highlights technologists pushing ethical and foundational infrastructure standards, including Dr. Timnit Gebru, founder of Distributed AI Research, and Kathleen Breitman, co-founder of the Tezos blockchain.

According to data shared with the awards announcement:

31% of honorees hold C-suite roles

15.3% are founders

Others occupy senior research, policy, advisory or engineering positions that influence industry direction

The findings point to a growing professional advantage for leaders who work at the convergence of AI and Web3—fields increasingly intertwined through decentralised compute, blockchain-secured datasets and AI-driven autonomous services.