Mahogany Jackson: Alabama Mom Kidnapped, Tortured, Stripped and Gang-Raped by Four Men and Four Women Before Being Shot Dead and Dumped

An Alabama mother was reportedly kidnapped by a gang of eight and tortured for hours before being gang-raped and murdered, police said. Mahogany Jackson, 20, was stripped, handcuffed, beaten, spat on, and forced to engage in sexual acts at gunpoint before being shot in the back of the head in a Birmingham apartment on Sunday, February 25.

Prosecutors say the people responsible for Jackson's torment were four men and four women. Jackson messaged her family members around 8 am on February 25, informing them that she was being held captive in apartment 3 at Serenity Apartments in southwest Birmingham. Her body was found early in the morning the next day.

Horrific Death

Jackson's body was found under a mattress at an illegal dump site in the 1700 block of Laurel Avenue that is known as 'Dead Man's Road.' Multiple perpetrators recorded videos of the torture and assaults inflicted on Jackson before her tragic death.

She leaves behind a three-year-old daughter.

Giovonnie Clapp, Blair Green, Teja Lewis, Sinya McCall, and Airana Robinson have been charged with felony murder, first-degree kidnapping, and first-degree sodomy in connection with the case. They were denied bond at a hearing on Monday.

Jeremiah McDowell, 18, Francis Harris, 25, and Brandon Pope, 24, are facing charges of first-degree kidnapping and capital murder. They are currently held without bond.

On Monday, authorities said that Harris is the suspected person believed to have fired the fatal shot, as a projectile retrieved from Jackson's head corresponds to their findings.

The ordeal for the young mother began when she arrived at Pope's home on McMillon Avenue on Saturday night in the company of several suspects, all of whom she knew, Birmingham homicide Detective Mark Green testified at Monday's hearing.

The abduction began at the property, with videos captured by the suspects revealing Teja Lewis and Sinya McCall stomping on and spitting on Jackson outside Pope's home.

According to Detective Mark Green's testimony on Monday, Jackson was on the ground and subjected to repeated assaults by multiple suspects.

At one point, Lewis was straddling Jackson while delivering punches to her head.

Never in Her Wildest Dream

The disturbing footage reportedly shows Jackson telling her attackers that they "had won," pleading to be released. In a separate video, Lewis was seen removing Jackson's shirt and pulling the nude victim by her hair toward a vehicle.

According to Green's testimony, McCall was seen in the video shouting for someone to "pop the trunk."

Jackson was then transported to Serenity Apartments, where Lewis and McCall shared a room. The detective said that four additional videos capturing the torture of Jackson were recorded at that location.

Jackson was then forced to perform oral sex on defendant Blair Green in McCall's bedroom, as revealed in the footage.

The detective testified that McCall threatened to harm Jackson if Blair Green did not appear to 'enjoy' the oral sex.

At one point, McCall made Jackson pull down her pants and asked McDowell to sexually assault her, though there was no testimony indicating that another sexual assault occurred.

Police suspect that all the involved were present at Lewis' apartment during the assaults at different times throughout the night. Jackson was removed from Lewis' apartment by Brandon Pope, Francis Harris, and Jeremiah McDowell.

She was fatally shot after sending distress messages to her family.

Initially, Lewis and McCall denied any knowledge of the incident. However, they changed their statements after being shown the videos, which were provided to the police by a witness, Green testified.