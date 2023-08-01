Mahina Toki: Toddler Dies after Falling from Catamaran While Parents Cooked Dinner During Family Holiday to Fiji

A toddler, who was allegedly strapped to a catamaran while her parents prepared dinner, was found drowned after managing to escape from the harness and falling overboard. The 13-month-old toddler named Mahina Toki died on Friday after falling from the catamaran Kalamari, which was moored at Musket Cove in western Fiji.

According to a Fiji police spokesman cited by The New Zealand Herald, the child, Mahina Toki, had been harnessed on the deck and watching a movie while her parents, Mark and Kiri, were preparing dinner in the galley. When the girl's parents came back, they were unable to locate her and started searching for her.

Careless Parents Lose Child

According to the Fijian Police, the toddler had somehow managed to break free from the harness and fell overboard before tragically drowning. Following an urgent search, the girl's lifeless body was found floating in the water.

Her family rushed to shore, pleading for help to revive her.

Boaters in the vicinity, including doctors and medical personnel, immediately rushed over to help. Despite the frantic efforts, the young girl could not be revived.

Viki Moore, the owner of Island Cruising New Zealand, said that the bystanders made every possible effort to save the toddler's life.

She also mentioned that it is a common practice for people to be tethered to the boat while sailing.

"I don't know what happened in this case, but it is very sad," she said.

The grieving family had reached Musket Cove just two days earlier, on Wednesday, after sailing from New Zealand. The tragic loss of the young girl has resulted in an overwhelming display of sorrow and mourning from both loved ones and the local community.

Who Is to Blame?

Grace Palos, a "fellow cruiser," created a fundraising page for the youngster and described him as a "beautiful, happy, smiling child who loved the water and life on the boat." In a heartfelt statement on the Givealittle fundraiser page, Kiri, the mother of the little girl, expressed that her daughter had eyes that looked into your soul from the day she was born. She was 13 months old yesterday."

She also mentioned that her daughter had turned 13 months old the day before the tragedy occurred.

Mahina's parents are currently in the process of rearranging their lives and returning to their home on Great Barrier Island, New Zealand.

"The cruisers of Musket Cove are humbly asking for your assistance in raising funds for the family to help cover the cost of flights back home, funeral expenses and anything else Mark & Kiri need as they move forward.

"To the beloved Mahina, may you forever live in peace, splashing with joy somewhere in the sea."

By Monday morning, the community had raised over $28,000 in support for the family. Joe Mar, the manager of Musket Cove Resort, said that the incident had caused a significant shock to the community.

As reported by NZ Herald, a spokesperson from the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed that they were aware of the tragic death and were offering consular assistance to the family during this difficult time.