Magnitude 7.3 Earthquake Strikes Northern Philippines; Tremors Felt in Capital Manila

A magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck the northern Philippines on Wednesday morning. The tremor was reported in Luzon, one of the country's most populous islands. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said damage and aftershocks may be expected.

The agency also said, the impact of the quake which struck 2 kilometers northeast of Lagangilang at 8:43 a.m., was felt in Quezon City.

Videos appeared on social media immediately after the tremor, showing damaged structures and people running into open spaces. one of the videos showed an ancient watch tower from the 16th century in the city of Vigan crumbling after the earthquake.

Local reports said people in the capital city of Manila felt the strong tremors, which lasted several seconds.

Early reports also said the United States Geological Survey did not issue tsunami alert following the Philippines earthquake.

"The quake hit at a shallow depth of 10 km beneath the epicenter near Vigan, Ilocos Sur, Ilocos, Philippines, in the morning on Wednesday, July 27th, 2022, at 8:43 am local time," said Volcano Discovery.