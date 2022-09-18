International Business Times, Singapore Edition
Magnitude 6.9 Earthquake Hits Taiwan's Southeastern Coast; Japan Issues Tsunami Alert

Japan has issued a tsunami warning after a massive earthquake struck off Taiwan's southeastern coast on Sunday,. According to the US Geological Survey, the quake hit about 50 kilometres (30 miles) north of the city of Taitung. The tremor, which struck in the afternoon local time, was at a depth of 10 kilometres.

Initially, the earthquake was calculated as a 7.2-magnitude jolt but the USGS downgraded it later to 6.9-magnitude.

Car crashed in Taiwan earthquake
Car crashed in Taiwan earthquake - Representational Image Reuter

Japan's Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami advisory to its remote islands near Taiwan in the aftermath of the quake. According to the agency, waves as high as one metre coul d strike the cost.

Local reports said at least one building came down in the town of Yuli. Taiwan is jolted by an earthquake as it sits on the vulnerable Pacific Ring of Fire. Sunday's quake was stronger than some of the tremors that hit the island in the recent months.

2 dead in taiwan earthquake
Rescue personnel work at the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed, after an earthquake in Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 6, 201 Reuters

According to the China Earthquake Network Centre, the earthquake was felt in coastal areas like Fujian, Guangdong, Jiangsu and Shanghai.

In September 1999, a 7.6-magnitude earthquake had killed more than 2,400 people.

