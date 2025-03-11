Maegan Hall: Tennessee Cop Fired for Engaging in Sexual Encounters with Randy male Colleagues Has a Surprising New Assignment

A 29-year-old glamorous former Tennessee police officer, whose scandalous affairs and sexual encounters with several of male colleagues made national headlines, has now settled into a quieter life as a pharmacy technician, according to a report.

Maegan Hall, the former La Vergne Police Department officer, was recently seen walking her dog while dressed in scrubs featuring a Tennessee Department of Health patch, as reported by the Daily Mail. Now keeping a low profile, Hall continues to live in the $275,000 three-bedroom home in Manchester that she purchased with her 31-year-old husband, Jedidiah, before she was fired for having sex with multiple colleagues and seniors in her department, the outlet reported.

Back to Where She Belonged

It remains unclear if the couple is still together, but the former officer appears to be doing well financially after securing a $500,000 settlement from La Vergne. In her lawsuit, Hall alleged that she was manipulated by male colleagues in the police department and treated as little more than a sexual object for the officers.

According to the Daily Mail, Hall was certified to work as a pharmacy technician in 2018 before pursuing a career in law enforcement—one that came to an abrupt halt when the scandal surfaced in 2023.

A city-led internal investigation revealed that Hall had been involved in a long-term affair with a department sergeant and had engaged in encounters with several other officers.

These included a threesome with one officer and his wife, as well as a rendezvous during a "Girls Gone Wild"-themed hot tub party.

The investigation found that some of the sexual encounters occurred while on duty and even on police premises.

La Vergne Police Chief Burrel Davis, who was not personally involved with Hall, lost his job over the scandal after it was revealed that he knew about the misconduct and participated in joking about it with colleagues.

Leading a New Life

Hall, on the other hand, hired a lawyer and filed a lawsuit against the city, the police department, and several senior officials. She publicly addressed the controversy at the time but has since remained silent on the matter.

"I know what most people are saying," Hall said during a March 2023 television interview.

"You know, 'You could've said no.' I get it. But my response to them is 'I did say no, and he wouldn't take it for an answer.' Eventually, I gave in from pressure."

Meanwhile, according to the Mail, Hall and her husband, whom she met in college, still jointly own their home. The outlet also observed that two vehicles were parked in the driveway.