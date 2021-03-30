Madonna Sets Pulses Racing with Steamy Pictures as She Poses in Black Lace Lingerie

Pop star Madonna sent temperatures soaring with a series of sultry snaps as she posed in a black lace lingerie showing an eyeful to her followers. The singer matched her sultry lingerie with a big chunk of silver necklace.

Madonna was seen wearing a black lace bra with a cut out and it dangerously skirted Instagram's rules on nudity as she showed ample cleavage. The singer was also seen sporting a motorcycle cap and wore smoky eyeshadows as part of her makeup.

The seven-time Grammy Award winner captioned her smoldering hot pictures as, 'And now for a moment of self reflection...Madame X.'' For the uninitiated, Madame X is the name of Madonna's recent album from 2019 and is also her adopted persona.

Fans and other celebrities alike poured heaps of praises for sharing such stunning pictures as a mesmerized fan commented, ''How can this even be possible?" while another commented, ''Best artist to ever walk the ground ever.''

Also, Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie was one among many other celebrities to comment on Madonna's post as she spoke her emotions by dropping a line of fire emojis.

Grammy winning songwriter Sara Hudson commented in all caps ''GODDESS'' and booking management head Asia Argento commented, ''You're so stunning'' and dropped a heart emoji.

The series of pictures has got close to a million likes and thousands of comments in less than a day and the numbers are only growing. Madonna boasts of over 15.7 million followers on Instagram.

Madonna was all set to go on a tour performing live concerts for her recent album Madame X but all of it came to a screeching halt in 2020 due to coronavirus lockdowns. Also, during her last performance in 2019, she slipped and fell on stage and hurt her knee.

After her fall, she told Good Morning America, ''It's hard for Madame X to admit that she is also a human being made of flesh and blood and she must rest for the next 3 days to ensure full recovery for her knee. I am not a quitter. This hurts me more than you can imagine. It's time to take those heels and fishnets off for a few days!"