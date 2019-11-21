The pop queen of music, Madonna recently posted a video on Instagram, revealing the secret behind her health and fitness. The 61-year-old singer is currently in the midst of her Madame X Tour, and she shared a video of her unique post-show routine in which she can be seen taking an ice bath and drinking a cup of urine at 3 am. Yes, you read it right!

Alongside the video, she wrote, "ICE TRAY-NEW DRIP - 3 am Ice bath therapy for Madame!! Shall we start an ICE bath challenge? 41 degrees. Best treatment for injuries! #icebath #madamex.''

Madonna's unique health regime

Dressed in a Nike sports top and hot pants with rubber socks, Madonna lowers her underwear to reveal a bruise on her leg. She also sported a round bruise on her right forearm. After more than a minute of staying in an ice bath, the singer pulled off her rubber socks to show the difference in the colour of her now red skin. The temperature of her ice bath was 5 degrees Celcius (41 - degrees Fahrenheit).

"That's so you know how cold it is," she can be heard saying in the video. Performer Ahlamalik Williams, who was there with her in that moment, says, "Much much respect." The star is then seen drinking a yellow liquid from a white teacup following her treatment, as she added: "It's really good to drink urine after you've got out of the frozen bath."

This isn't the first time

It's not the first time Madonna has used urine as a medical treatment. She has previously admitted to peeing on her own feet to ward off an athlete's foot in the past. "No seriously, peeing in the shower is really good, it fights um athlete's foot. I'm serious, no, urine is like an antiseptic, it's all got to do with the enzymes in your body," she had said.

It has been more than 30 years that Madonna has been singing, dancing, acting and hogging the limelight. Despite her age, she looks so much younger and in shape.

Would you want to try this beauty regime too? Let us know in the comments section below.