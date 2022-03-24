Madeleine Albright Aggressively Expanded NATO, But Did She Cause Ukraine Crisis?

The death of 84-year-old Madeleine Albright, a child refugee from Eastern Europe who went on to become the first female Secretary of State of the United States, has kick-started a controversy on the social media.

According to reports, Albright played a significant role in the expansionism of NATO that strengthened the organisation. This fact has been used to accuse her of being the "main cause" behind the Ukrainian crisis.

Social media users are divided on their opinion about Albright and various platforms are buzzing with comments in favor of and against her.

NATO Expansionism

Albright was chosen by President Bill Clinton in 1996 as America's top diplomat and was elevated to the position of US ambassador to the United Nations. She was the second woman to hold that job.

Thereafter, Albright reportedly stood with the foreign ministers of Poland, Hungary, and the Czech Republic and formally welcomed these three countries into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in 1999.

Despite being a mentor to many current and former American statesmen and women, Albright evoked mixed feelings in society. On one side she was appreciated for her resolve on the issues concerning world politics, but on the other, hundreds held her responsible for the alleged atrocities carried out on various communities.

Over the years, a large number of political leaders, experts, heads of various organizations in addition to the people have termed expansion of NATO as having caused the current crisis. NATO's role is being critically analysed in the wake of the ongoing Ukrainian invasion by Russia, and Albright's death turned the focus yet again on the issue.

"Former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright dies at 84 -We will only remember her for evil," shared a twitter user.

Expressing resentment, a twitter user wrote, "The price is worth it" quote is how Madeleine Albright will be remembered in the Middle East but it didn't make it in the NYT obit. The price of 500,000 dead Iraqi children due to US sanctions was "worth it."

Another user was all praise as she wrote, "Madeleine Albright, dies at 84. She was the key architect of intra-Kurdish peace talks in 1998."

Another comment read, "Whenever a U.S. imperialist dies the corporate media & both corporate parties come together & deify them. It's a way for the empire to shield itself from accountability for the atrocities it inflicts on the world under the guise of "democracy." Rest in hell, Madeleine Albright."