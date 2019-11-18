Cancer is the second leading cause of death globally which is responsible for over nine million deaths in 2018. The treatment depends on the stage of this disease in which abnormal cells divide uncontrollably and destroy body tissue. Recently an Indian scientist, Rajah Vijay Kumar, based in Bangalore, made an unbelievable device, which is being called a 'breakthrough device' in cancer care by the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Centre for Device and Radiological Health, US.

The Indian scientist created this device at the Centre for Advanced Research and Development in Bhopal. As per the reports this medical invention, 'Cytotron,' works as a supporting element in the tissue engineering of cancer cells by altering how specific proteins are regulated to stop the affected cells from multiplying and spreading.

This device uses fast radio bursts (FRB), high energy and powerful short radio bursts in which both magnetic and electric elements of the electromagnetic signals are circularly polarised. The one and only aim of this device is to reduce the uncontrolled growth of affected cancerous tissues.

It should be noted Kumar did not have to import any parts to create this device, which was praised by the FDA, as it is set to be produced in India itself. However, the Centre for Device and Radiological Health is responsible for the premarket approval of 'Cytotron,' in the US. It has already been approved and currently, in countries like UAE, Mexico, Malaysia and Hong Kong, medical experts are using 'Cytotron,' to treat cancer.

"It is a great feeling that after so many years of hard work, against all odds, an institution like the USFDA is designating our work as a breakthrough in the treatment of three types of cancers," which are liver, pancreatic and breast cancer, said Kumar.