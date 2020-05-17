Madagascar confirmed the first coronavirus or COVID-19 death in the country, of 57-year-old healthcare who suffered from both diabetes and high blood pressure, the national COVID-19 taskforce stated on Sunday.

Taskforce spokeswoman Hanta Danielle Vololontiana said in a televised statement that the man had died on Saturday night. "A man died from COVID-19 in Madagascar ... he is 57 years old and a member of the medical staff," she said.

Madagascar registers first Coronavirus death

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting over 4.6 million people globally and claiming the lives of more than 310,000 people worldwide. The virus which probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei province has spread t over 170 countries.

The deadly novel virus has affected the US the most followed by Russia and the UK. The scientists are working on finding a vaccine as the nations grapple to tackle the virus outbreak.

