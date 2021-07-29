A shocking incident happened in Texas after two teens were involved in robbing a dead man's body and posting evidence on Snapchat. The girls, 17 and 16 years old, were investigated for taking away the jewelry of the dead man and posting this whole incident on social media.

The teen girls discovered the remains of a 25-year-old man, stole his jewelry and posted video of the macabre act to Snapchat, police say. The man is considered to have hanged himself in a Medina Valley drainage ditch, reported Fox News.

The Teens Face Felony Charges of Theft

The girls face felony charges of theft from a human corpse in connection with the Monday morning incident, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

Homicide investigators said they had ruled out foul play and believed the man's death was a suicide. He was found hanging from roadside railing by "what appeared to be a shirt," according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

After the girls stumbled onto the body, they called another friend who called 911 at around 8:38 a.m. Monday, according to investigators.

The teens told deputies they were walking to a local gas station and saw something in the drainage ditch. They went closer to take a look and found the victim.

Video Circulates on Social Media

But on Tuesday, investigators said they learned of a video circulating on social media that showed the scene before deputies arrived.

It allegedly showed the 17-year-old taking a gold necklace off the dead man's chest, according to FOX San Antonio. The video was sent anonymously to Bexar County Sheriff's deputies.

Girls Admitted That They Stole the Necklace

Investigators saw the older teen and said they recognized her as a witness at the scene. According to an arrest affidavit, the friend told them she did it because the necklace "matched her fashion style."

The girls allegedly admitted to stealing the necklace, but investigators said they only kept the charm. Authorities have not recovered the chain.

The girls surrendered the pendant and deputies returned it to the man's family, according to FOX 29.

The girls were charged with theft from a human corpse. The older one was arrested Tuesday night and was released on $2,000 bond as of Wednesday afternoon, jail records show. The 16-year-old was not listed on the county inmate roster.

Social Media Reactions

Many termed this incident as 'insane' and 'unbelievable'. One social media user wrote, "How do kids do this stuff? Not only what were they thinking - but doesn't the conscience kick in at some point? Even just a little?" Another wrote, "If as a teen I had discovered a body, I would have freaked out. Robbing the man's possessions would have not even entered my mind."

On the other hand, some believed that both the parents and children need to discuss and communicate about the values and principles that can stop the teenagers from committing such kind of crimes. One person wrote, "I wouldn't have taken anything I would have been afraid it would have haunted me but this reminds of Stand By Me."