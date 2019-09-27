Mac Miller died of an accidental overdose in 2018 at the age of 26 and two people were arrested previously for supplying drugs to the rapper. A third man has now been arrested for being a part of the gang which supplied narcotics such as marijuana, prescription drugs and drug paraphernalia.

The third man, Stephen "Stevie" Walter, was raided by the FBI and Drug Enforcement Administration agents as they seized prescription pills from his residence, reported TMZ.

It is determined that Stevie Walter contacted the first suspect Cameron James Pettit, who was arrested for the case and asked him to supply 10 blue Percocet pills on the rapper's behalf.

The second man to be arrested is Ryan Reavis, a 36-year-old man from Lake Havasu City, Arizona, was raided by the FBI and Drug Enforcement Administration agents seized prescription pills, physician's prescription pad, marijuana and drug paraphernalia from his residence.

Apart from drugs, the FBI also seized a 9mm pistol, two shotguns, a personally manufactured firearm suppressor and large amounts of ammunition. Reavis was held on a bond of $50,000 and it is unclear if he has an attorney to defend his case.

The trio who are accused gave Miller drugs laced with fentanyl days before his death, the DEA said. Authorities also stated that the men gave Miller oxycodone pills, as well as cocaine and Xanax, which ultimately took his life.

In a statement, the DEA said Mac Miller received counterfeit oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl and labelled it 50 times more powerful than heroin, "A powerful synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin." Authorities stated that Miller snorted the pills prior to his death.

In November 2018, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner revealed that Miller died from "mixed drug toxicity" and his post-mortem showed the presence of drugs such as fentanyl, cocaine and ethanol all at once.

Found guilty of the charge, the trio will be convicted on the drug trafficking case and might face a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

Drug smuggling and supplying is a serious offence in the U.S. and the government has initiated several ways to curb the menace in the country which kills thousands of people in a year.