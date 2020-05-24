The president of Olympique Lyonnais Jean-Michel Aulas again hit out at the French League for ending the Ligue 1 football season early amidst the coronavirus or COVID-19 crisis, stating the decision as 'stupid'.

Aulas mentioned after the La Liga on Saturday got the government of Spain's green light for resuming play. The fixtures are likely to start o June 12, as per the League president Javier Tebas. "In the past two months, the Spanish officials have been observing and working with UEFA," Aulas mentioned L'Equipe on Sunday while referring to European football's governing body.

Olympique Lyonnais President Lashes Out at French League

"What is paradoxical is that Javier Tebas, in particular, attended the same meetings than (French League director-general) Didier Quillot, notably that of April 23. In fact, what was said at that meeting with UEFA is 'patience'. When we see that our officials attended this meeting and drew different conclusions, one can feel that we are really too stupid."

The French League ended the Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 seasons last month with 10 games remaining, meaning that seventh-placed Lyon were denied a European spot through the league standings. Lyon's appeal before an administrative tribunal was rejected on Friday, but they are now expected to lodge another appeal before the State Council, France's highest court, alongside relegated Amiens and Toulouse.

Asked if he would have had the same reaction had Lyon been in a position to qualify for the Champions League when Ligue 1 was suspended in March, Aulas said, "I swear I would have, I swear on my children's lives."

