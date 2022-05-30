Lyliana Garcia: Orphaned Daughter of Slain Texas Teacher Pens Down Emotional Note For Her Parents: Full Text

Texas shooting orphan Lyliana Garcia penned down an emotional note as she lost her mother in the Uvalde school shooting and her father died of a heart attack in the grief of her mother's death.

"I will spend the rest of my life fighting for you and mum. Your names will not be forgotten. Your daughter, Lyliana," she wrote in the emotional note on a memorial.

"Your Heart Could Not Take It"

Her mother Irma Garcia, a teacher in the Robb Elementary School, died last Tuesday when Salvador Ramos opened gunfire. While, two days after the shooting, her father Joe Garcia died of a heart attack after paying tribute to his wife.

"Dad, I know this was too much for you. Your heart could not take it," wrote Lyliana wrote on a heart attached to a cross-bearing Joe's name that has also been placed at the site, along with other symbols of grief and mourning.

Irma and Joe have left behind four children Cristian, 23; Jose, 19; Lyliana, 16 and Alysandra, 12 and one more.

$2.6 Million Raised For Orphaned Children

Funds have been also raised for the now orphaned children. So far, GoFundMe has raised more than $2.6 million while the page had set a goal of just $10,000.

Among those who have been touched by the story include Destiny's Child singer Kelly Rowland, 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Porsha Williams, YouTuber Mona Kattan, writer Maureen Orth and Billy Joel's daughter, singer-songwriter Alexa Ray Joel, all have donated more than $2,000 each, according to Daily Mail.

Irma died on Tuesday along with 20 others, including 19 children, after Salvador Ramos, 18, opened fire at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Two days later, the Garcia family got yet another shock after Joe died in front of other family members after suffering a massive heart attack.

She had taught at Robb Elementary for 23 years and was named 'Teacher of the year' in the past. Their oldest son is in military boot camp, while her second son is a student at Texas State University.