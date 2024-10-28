Luxury clothing brand Maison TTL debuts at New York Fashion Week 2024

Maison TTL, a luxury brand synonymous with exclusivity and limited drops, made a debut at New York Fashion Week 2024. The event, held at the iconic Pierre Hotel on Fifth Avenue, marked the launch of Maison TTL's 50-piece fashion collection, a striking homage to the glamorous French Riviera and Amalfi Coast.

The showcase didn't stop at fashion alone. The Trillionaire Life, known for its hypercar owners' circle, unveiled plans for exclusive drops reserved for the members of Trillion Circle, a club catering to collectors of the world's rarest cars — Bugatti,

Pagani, and Koenigsegg. This rare intersection of luxury automobiles and fashion signifies Maison TTL's position at the pinnacle of opulence.

Setting the stage for an unforgettable evening, American rapper CJ, famed for his hit single Whoopty — which boasts over 475 million views on YouTube and 1 billion across social platforms — performed live, bringing an electrifying energy to the event. The audience, filled with high-net-worth individuals, private car collectors, and influential figures from New York City's social scene, was drawn into the world of high fashion and luxury.

The evening saw another landmark moment as Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh

Khan's clothing brand, Dyavol X, made its New York debut. As the founder of Maison TTL stated, "It was a true honor to welcome Dyavol X to our event, merging the best of global luxury and design."

Also gracing the runway was none other than Forbes Fashion Influencer of the Year, Hofit Golan, who brought her signature elegance to the collection's debut. Golan's presence solidified the show's status as a must-see event of Fashion Week.

Adding a wellness dimension to the event, Himalayan Nutrition, a leading nutraceutical brand, partnered as the health sponsor. Their presence underscored the importance of well-being in the luxury lifestyle, aligning seamlessly with the high standards upheld by Maison TTL and its clientele.

The Trillionaire Life magazine, the leading voice in luxury, once again demonstrated its commitment to showcasing the best in exclusivity and design. The event set a new standard for luxury fashion, blending artistic inspiration with modern elegance in the heart of New York City.