LTA Nabs 9 Drivers in Singapore for Illegal Ride-Hailing; Vehicles Impounded

Nine drivers who were found providing unlawful ride-hailing services during enforcement operations in the second half of September have had their vehicles impounded.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a Facebook post on Friday, September 26, that the drivers were apprehended for engaging in such behavior while on patrol at Arab Street, Marina Bay Cruise Centre, Marsiling Road, and Changi Airport.

The LTA said that in addition to continuing its regulatory efforts, they had taken action in response to tip-offs from the National Taxi Association and the National Private Hire Vehicles Association, and that the drivers' vehicles had been seized.

On September 26, Senior Minister of State for Transportation Sun Xueling announced on Facebook that these drivers would face charges for operating unlawful ride-hailing services.

She added that because these cars lack a license, the passengers are not adequately covered by insurance.

In a previous Facebook post on August 6, Sun said, "Such services put passengers at risk and harm the livelihoods of law-abiding licensed drivers."

All drivers must possess a Public Service Vehicle License in order to provide taxi or private-hire car services in this area. Taxis registered in Malaysia are also required to possess an Asean Public Service Vehicle Permit. LTA is responsible for issuing both licenses.

These nine drivers have been arrested as a result of Singaporean authorities' crackdown on illegal ride-hailing activities, which includes drivers operating both inside the Republic and across the border in Malaysia.

Sun also declared government action against the inDrive app on August 27 for enabling unlawful ride-hailing operations.

Since August 27, the app has been blocked from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store in Singapore.

In her post from September 26, Sun advised travelers to reserve rides with authorized point-to-point operators in Singapore, such as ComfortDelGro and Strides Premier.

On September 18, ComfortDelgro declared that starting on September 25, reservations for cross-border transportation to Johor Bahru from any location in Singapore could be made through its hotline.

According to the transportation behemoth, the service will be offered by its 90 taxi drivers who currently hold valid cross-border taxi licenses.

The transport operator SMRT owns Strides Premier, which also announced its cross-border taxi ride service on September 19.

According to Sun's post from September 26, licensed taxis from Singapore and Malaysia are permitted to pick up and drop off passengers anywhere in their respective countries, but they must use the designated terminal after crossing the border.

Larkin Sentral Terminal in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, and Ban San Street Terminal in Rochor, Singapore, are the designated terminals.

Sun went on to say that LTA is currently discussing ways to better serve the needs of local customers with its Malaysian counterparts.

"This has to be done while upholding both the safety of passengers, and protecting the livelihoods of our drivers," she said in the post.