Lovely Runner Episode 12 Recap, Review, Reactions

Lovely Runner episode 12 aired on tvN on Tuesday (May 14) at 8:50 pm KST. It featured Im Sol and Sun Jae secretly protecting each other from the serial killer. The chapter also focussed on the friendship between Kim Tae Sung, Baek In Hyuk, and the onscreen couple. People in Korea watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki.

Im Sol encountered a change while Sun Jae remained clueless in Lovely Runner episode 12. The female lead was happy after receiving an update about the serial killer from Detective Kim. But she felt uneasy after watching a news report about the culprit. It stated that the criminal fled from the scene after injuring the police officers. Im Sol contacted Detective Kim and asked him to help her capture the culprit.

Sun Jae secretly heard their conversation. He followed his lover with determination to protect her from the serial killer. The male lead made sure his girlfriend was safe. He asked her to stay alert even while she was inside her home. Although Im Sol did not understand why her boyfriend suddenly became protective, she enjoyed it.

Im Geum-Lee Hyun Joo's couple

Sun Jae and Im Sol were looking forward to an unexpected attack from the serial killer. So, the male lead followed his lover everywhere. Since the female lead did not have class, the couple went home together. At home, they heard some strange noises and searched everywhere. Im Geum and Lee Hyun Joo were hiding inside the house. Im Sol and Sun Jae caught them red-handed. The female lead and her brother had a heated argument about their secret relationship.

Im Sol and Sun Jae enjoyed a trip to the countryside with Baek In Hyuk and Kim Tae Sung. The onscreen couple wanted to discuss the future of the eclipse with In Hyuk. They decided to meet him. When the onscreen couple reached his house, they met Tae Sung. He informed them about In Hyuk shifting to his hometown. They planned a trip to the countryside and spent a day there.

Im Sol realized the change in fate at the village and took a tough decision. She pretended to be her old self on their way back home. The female lead asked Sun Jae to leave her alone and got off the train alone. She wanted to deal with the culprit herself. Will their future change again?

Reviews and Reactions

I know he is a loser, but using a ghost to seek his girlfriend's attention and using it as an excuse to sleep in the same room with her is beyond loser behavior.

The fact that we thought it was gonna be a tragic scene, but it's the funniest shit ever, and we were all just OVERTHINKERS. The BGM is killing me.

I'll be forever thankful to Sol for making Sun Jae find his other passion besides swimming. He wrote his first song with Sol in mind, and now, for Sol, he tried singing on stage and then felt his heart pounding.

Give Kim Hye Yoon the Best Actress award because how can she act like an actual 20-year-old, an adult in a 20-year-old body, and an adult pretending to be a 20-year-old with such a clear difference?