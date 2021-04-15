Love Island Star Vanessa Sierra Sizzles in Lingerie; OnlyFans Model in Columbia Photoshoot

The Love Island beauty turned OnlyFans star Vanessa Sierra set pulses racing with her latest pictures on Instagram where she is seen showing an eyeful to her followers sporting red lace lingerie that's too hot to be missed.

Vanessa is traveling around the world with her tennis player boyfriend Bernard Tomic and is accompanying him everywhere he goes to play tournaments. The two are currently in Columbia, Bogotá, where she did a photoshoot in red lingerie showing ample cleavage that also highlights the tattoos on her arm.

The brunette beauty had minimal makeup on with her hairdo tied back in a low-key bun and accessorized her look with a thin chain and pendant along with silver earrings.

The 25-year-old voluptuous beauty has been sharing her saucy pictures everywhere she goes and is now one among the most sough-after models on both Instagram and OnlyFans.

Just recently, Vanessa and her partner Bernard were in Italy, as he had a tennis tournament, and the model shared stunning visuals of the beautiful country on her Instagram stories making her followers envy that she's getting to see the world at a time when everyone else are forced to stay home for their safety.

Also, before trolls started off commenting about the situation and safety, Vanessa shared videos of her boyfriend getting tested for Covid-19 by recording the whole nasal swab test and put it up on her Instagram stories showing they get tested regularly and also follow all protocols and guidelines.

After leaving the clinic, the couple donned face masks and started an Instagram live as they walked through the scenic beauty of the Northern-Italian town of Biella and her mask had the symbol of the word 'hope' written in sign language.

Vanessa Sierra Earned Over $1 Million On OnlyFans

The buxom beauty confessed in an interview with Channel Nine's 60 Minutes earlier this month saying she doesn't need to work anymore harder and can retire comfortably anytime she wishes as she's made enough money through OnlyFans that can sustain her lifestyle for several years.

''The model, usually shares softcore Playboy-esque nude photos and naughtily replies to subscribers DMs said, ''I won't get into exact numbers, but if I wanted to retire today I could do so comfortably. I really don't want to go into exact figures but I've earned over $1 million,'' she said.

Also, the leggy lass revealed that she receives mean comments by men saying she's using Bernard for money and to travel around the world and shot them down by saying, ''I've had a lot of comments saying I'm using him for his money and I don't think people realize how much money I earn to be honest, but it's just funny. I'm definitely not the WAG,'' she said.