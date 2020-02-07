Love Island's beautiful girl Molly Smith grabbed all the attention on Instagram as she seductively posed in a series of pictures wearing a low cut lace bodysuit, complete with cut-out detailing along the neckline and midsection. The series of images were for #ThrowbackThursday when she posed for fashion and lingerie brand Pretty Little Thing.

No closet is complete without a sexy little bodysuit and Molly's lingerie is made from sheer teal lace with a halter neckline, high-leg and risqué cut-outs with a backless design. It's definitely not for the faint-hearted and the best part is it costs only £18, so pocket-friendly, right? The bodysuit can be matched with leather trousers and heels on a night out or keep it for the boudoir.

Molly's photos set the internet on fire

Molly ensured her risque one-piece by Pretty Little Things remained the main focus and opted minimal accessories with her blonde hairdo styled into relaxed waves and highlighted her natural beauty with neutral-toned make-up. Without a doubt, she absolutely stole the show with her hotness and let the pictures do all the talking and didn't even caption the series of images.

The beauty entered Love Island only recently and has already gained fans from all corners, all thanks to her flirting with Callum Jones during their stint in Casa Amor, despite his blossoming romance with Shaughna Phillips. She's pressing all the right buttons that garner eyeballs for a reality television show and she's doing it right from the word go.

Molly Smith's entry in Love Island has caught up the boys' eyes

Molly, who entered Love Island only a week ago already has the lads drooling over her. Her natural beauty has turned the head of Callum Jones - who is currently coupled up Shaughna and currently back in the main villa. Right after Molly's entry, Callum has made it clear that he fancies the new entrant and admitted to the rest of the boys that he no longer has any sexual feelings towards his current partner Shaughna.

In the last episode, Callum pulled aside Molly to address his feelings towards her and the two kissed a number of times at Casa Amor and he said to her, "I feel like when I came in here I didn't think my head would turn. I did say it would take someone special for my head to turn. I do think it could potentially be you.''