For those who know, Razer is a very well known name in the gaming industry. They make the RazerPhone gaming smartphone and other gaming peripherals ranging from keyboards to headsets and gaming mice. And now, the company, which has one of its headquarters in Singapore has added two new gaming mice to its existing Basilisk range.

With an ingenious design and a name to do along with the gaming pedigree, the newly launched Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed and Basilisk Ultimate might well be the best gaming mice which money could buy. These wireless mice come with improved click latency for the ultimate gaming experience.

To recollect, Razer had launched its HyperSpeed technology with the launch of the Razer Viper Ultimate gaming mouse and claimed it to be 25 per cent faster than other wireless technology dedicated to gaming. The Basilisk X HyperSpeed and Basilisk Ultimate employ the same HyperSpeed technology which comes with an insanely low click latency of less than 195 nanoseconds. What this means to the gamers, is that there will be almost zero lag between a click and the resulting action.

Latency has always been an issue with wireless devices in general due to the fact that there could be a slight lag or stutter in the input signal, but Razer's new mice deliver lag-free performance by scanning the interfaces on all available channels every millisecond, offer smoother and faster switching.

Coming to the devices themselves, the Basilisk X HyperSpeed sports the HyperSpeed technology, as suggested by the HyperSpeed suffix and utilises a 5G 16,000 DPI optical sensor, which is the same as seen in the Death Adder Elite mouse.

The Basilisk X HyperSpeed also happens to be the more affordable of the two due to the fact that it uses mechanical switches instead of the optical ones on the Basilisk Ultimate and does not feature any led backlighting as seen on the Basilisk Ultimate. The battery is purported to last up to 450 hours and the mice can be bought for a decent price tag of $59.99.

The Basilisk Ultimate, on the other hand, is targeted towards the pro-level gamers and it comes with high-quality materials and some very nifty features, such as a Focus+ optical sensor with 20,000 DPI boasting of a 99.6% resolution accuracy. As mentioned earlier, it also boasts of optical switches with higher performance and accuracy.

The Ultimate is highly customisable as well, and one can customise the functions of the 11 buttons, the DPI sensitivity, lift-off and landing distance, acceleration and the RGB lighting effects. All these features and customisation options demand a premium price tag of $169.99.