At least five people were killed when a twin-engine plane with six people on board crashed in Lafayette, Louisiana on Saturday. One person survived the crash and three people who were not in the plane were transported to the hospital, Lafayette Fire Chief Robert Benoit confirmed to KLFY.

The plane crashed in a parking lot near a Walmart and U.S. Post Office building in Lafayette, at the intersection of Verot School Road and Feu Follet. The conditions of those injured in the incident remain unknown, local media reported citing officials. The incident took place shortly after the plane departed from Lafayette Regional Airport.

The cause of the crash remains unknown. Local first responders are awaiting federal investigators, who will release further information.

Benoit told reporters the aircraft was an eight-passenger plane.

Acadian Ambulance wrote on Twitter that they transported two patients, one of whom is possibly a motorist who was struck by plane debris, to local hospitals in unknown condition.

Eyewitnesses told local media that the plane may have hit a powerline before the crash and the impact blew out some of the windows of the post office.

"I was right outside before the crash," resident Kevin Jackson told KLFY. "I noticed (the plane) was low and smoking like hell. It shook my trailer." He added: "I knew something was bad. I went in my house, and all you heard was this massive explosion."

The Federal Aviation Administration said the aircraft was a Piper Fixed Wing Multi-Engine Aircraft registered to Cheyenne Partners LLC, based out of Lafayette, KATC reported.