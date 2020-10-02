One Direction star Louis Tomlinson is soon going to treat his fans with some fresh music. The singer took to Twitter to answer the fans' questions about his upcoming songs after he released his solo album titled 'Walls' in January 2020. One fan asked if they could expect new music soon, spilling the beans about the same, Louis replied, "Wrote 4 songs in 4 days. It's cooking."

Another Twitter user asked, "what have you cooked lately?" He replied saying, "Banger after banger." However, it may take longer before fans get to hear the music. On being questioned about if he would release a single in 2020 or 2021, Louis replied saying that it could be 2021 but "who knows."

The 28-year-old singer kept the rest of the details under wraps. When a Twitter user asked him to divulge a specific lyric, Louis said "Far too soon for that s—t." The singer, who remained tight-lipped about his upcoming songs, was asked by a fan, "have you ever thought about having more 'social' and 'political' lyrics in your songs?" and he responded, "Social yes. Political no."

And if new music wasn't enough to get his fans thrilled, the singer also teased a potential tour. Louis shared that he's dying to see the world after the lockdown, teasing a potential tour in India and one in Brazil.

"I'm desperate to get over there," he said about India. When he was trending in Brazil, he responded saying, "One of my favourite places in the world." The 'Two of Us' singer was then asked what his expectations are for concerts in Brazil, to which he responded, "I have massive expectations and I know you won't disappoint."

After Louis went on a Twitter spree, spilling the beans about his upcoming music, fans couldn't keep calm and took to the micro-blogging website to weigh in on the news. One user wrote, "@Louis_Tomlinson got on Twitter and roasted us all and swore in almost every tweet. He also made us spiral with hints of new music and was trending within minutes, then he disappeared. That's why we love him Smiling face with heart-shaped eyesFace with tears of joy."

Another thrilled user tweeted, "thank you @Louis_Tomlinson for checking up on us for a bit! you are the best and remember that we are so so proud of you. we are vv happy for what you're achieving Pleading faceSmiling face with heart-shaped eyes goodluck on ur new music, we're vv excited for it! im sure its gonna be a banger! we love you very much!!!"

One user wrote, "The good news from today.... @Louis_Tomlinson is cooking new music." Another one tweeted, "@Louis_Tomlinson, i know you probably won't see this, but it is so amazing that Walls is at #1 right now! you deserve everything amazing that comes your way and i cannot wait for new music! i love you, keep being amazing!Red heart(everyone else reading this: #streamwalls) #ProudOfLouis."

Another excited user tweeted, "i love how louis tweets to his fans. he came in, praised us, thanked us, blessed us, gave us new music to look forward too and new music recommendations. everyday i wake up thinking i can't love him anymore and he still fucking makes me love him even more @Louis_Tomlinson."

According to E! News, the 28-year-old singer's 2021 world tour is scheduled to run from February to June with stops in Italy, France, England, Sweden, Brazil, Paraguay, Argentina, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Australia, Indonesia, and more than 20 U.S. cities. Louis was touring in March 2020 before shows were canceled due to the ongoing pandemic. On the personal front, Louis has been dating Eleanor Calder for about three years and has known her since before One Direction released its insanely popular track 'What Makes You Beautiful'.

After forming the band in 2010, One Direction, which also included Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik and Harry Styles, in addition to Louis, rose to fame with hits like 'What Makes You Beautiful' and 'Best Song Ever'. The boy band, which was created on season 7 of The X Factor UK in 2010, released five albums. However, Zayn departed from the group in 2015 and shortly after, the band went on an extended hiatus to pursue solo careers.

In August 2015, Niall, Liam, and Louis announced that the band would be taking an indefinite break. Although the members denied that the hiatus was permanent, a source told Us Weekly in January 2016 that the band was done for good.