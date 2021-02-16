Online businesses give you the freedom to conduct business activities from anywhere in the world. Louis Cooke, an e-commerce and dropshipping expert, thinks that leaving your 9 to 5 job can turn out to be the best decision of your life. If you don't feel happy doing your job, it may affect your lifestyle. You will feel unhappy and tired every day. You should strive to do something that you enjoy. And if dropshipping piques your interest, you have the opportunity to learn about it from one of the best coaches in the business.

Apart from being a successful drop shipper, Louis is also a coach who teaches entrepreneurs the nuances of dropshipping. But how did he become such a superstar in this field? Louis says, "It all came from taking the risk of quitting my job."

Cooke's entry into dropshipping

It isn't easy to stand out in a crowd of online drop shippers. But Louis Cooke certainly knows how to set himself apart. He stands out from the rest because of his unique dropshipping strategies. And he didn't get this fame overnight. Louis has more than seven years of experience in e-commerce and three years of experience in dropshipping.

He left his job when he felt that it wouldn't get him anywhere in life. Although it was a big step at such a young age, he was confident about making it big in the dropshipping industry. Today, he is a dropshipping stalwart, specializing in Shopify dropshipping and coaching entrepreneurs to succeed in this field.

Working as a dropshipping coach

Louis couldn't believe the opportunities that dropshipping has afforded aspiring entrepreneurs. He felt enthusiastic about the ongoing buzz about dropshipping but was also skeptical at first. People told him that he would need to invest heavily in Facebook ads to enjoy this industry's perks. But he wasn't ready to follow that path. He used his knowledge and experience in e-commerce on dropshipping, and it worked wonders within just one week.

Louis couldn't believe the results. He felt so delighted that he left his job and became a full-time drop shipper. His innovative dropshipping methods saw his sales multiply every day. But Louis isn't one to enjoy this fame alone. He wants to share his success with other entrepreneurs. It's his way of giving back to the community.

Louis now teaches entrepreneurs about dropshipping. He offers two services: Mentorship and Store Creation. He focuses a lot of time on mentorship as he thinks it would create opportunities for entrepreneurs to make money out of dropshipping instead of wasting time laboring at their poor-paying jobs. He shares his dropshipping methods that don't involve social media ads.

Apart from coaching, he also runs his dropshipping empire. He extends his knowledge to his clients, developing stores according to their needs. His expertise on this subject allows him to satisfy hundreds of clients' needs, regardless of what products they want to sell.

Louis is now the go-to person when you want to give dropshipping a spin. His students consider him as the best mentor in the industry. Some of them are already making a significant amount of money after starting their dropshipping stores. And this all happened because one man decided to take the risk, quit his job, and enter the dropshipping field.