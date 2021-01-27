Lou Yanong announces his break-up with Andre Brouillette

Lou Yanong and Andre Brouillette have announced the sad news of their separation. The celebrities have mutually agreed to part ways although they both "deeply care for each other".

In a statement, Lou Yanong said: "I'm saddened to say this but recently, Lou and I have come to a mutual understanding to move on from being a couple. We realize we're going on different journeys in our lives and no matter how hard we tried to make it work, it isn't meant to be.

"The truth is we do care for each other and always will. She is such a big part of my life, and I am ultimately so thankful to God to have her in my life. She is my best friend, and I will always support her."

Lou Yanong and Andre Brouillette had come in contact at Pinoy Big Brother show. They were among the top four finalists. Their reel romance had continued in their real lives too and they were about to celebrate their second anniversary in March 2021. Unfortunately, the celebrities have decided to end their relationship.

Lou Yanong has thanked fans for constantly supporting them. He said: "Thank you to everyone for being so supportive to us along the way. We really did try out best, and it saddens us for it come to this realization.Your love and support helped us keep going countless times. We owe it to you guys to be honest about this. We love you all dearly, and don't want you to be sad."

Nonetheless, the ex-couple has decided to remain in each other's lives as friends. He concluded, "We [will] still be in each other's lives forever as friends."

On her turn, she echoed his views and wrote, "We [will] still be in each other's lives forever as friends."