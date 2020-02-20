The mystery of the unique contents of a purse lost by a young girl in the year 1957 has been finally revealed. Last year while repairing a trim, Chas Pyle, a custodian at North Canton Middle School, Ohio, found the red bag stuck in the space between the locker and the wall of the school. In an effort to find the rightful owner of the old worn-out purse, the school shared images of the purse.

Purse belonged to a former student

The investigation reports said that the long-lost purse belonged to a former student of the school named Patti Rumfola, who lost it 62 years before. Though Rumfola passed away in 2013, the school has managed to find her family.

"Patti's five children were together for a family gathering in the fall where they opened the purse to have a glimpse into their mother's life as a teenager at Hoover High School," said the school's post on Facebook.

The dusty purse, which is still intact, gave a glimpse into the life of an American teenager in the 50' as it had several old things in it. The school authority found a retro-style comb and some makeup, including powder and lipstick in the shade of 'pastel pink', which was perhaps used by Rumfola. The purse also had Bourjois Evening In Paris Rouge Compact, membership cards to the public library, YMCA and American Junior Red Cross.

Rumfola had several monochrome photos

Apart from these, Rumfola also had several monochrome photos of her family and friends as well as a dog dating back to 1950. One of those photographs had "Patti. Good luck to a swell girl and friend. Bonnie" inscribed on it.

The authority also found 26 cents and a high school football schedule from 1956 where the owner had marked some games. Reports said that Rumfola's five children kept the pennies as a token of remembrance of their mother. According to reports, Rumfola graduated from the school district in 1960 and went on to have a career as a teacher.