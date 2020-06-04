A lost Italian village that holds secrets of the Medieval period is all set to emerge from the waters, and it could happen in the coming months. The village named Fabbriche di Careggine disappeared in the waters when artificial lake Vagli was opened in 1953.

Lost Village Emerges from Waters

According to Italian media outlets, this lost village used to reappear whenever the reservoir is drained for maintenance works. It was in 1994 that the lost village appeared above the water surface for the last time. Now, after 27 years, the lost village is all set to reappear again.

It was on May 10, 2020, that Lorenza Giorgi, daughter of the former mayor of Fabbriche di Careggine confirmed about the reservoir's maintenance works which will be carried out next year. She also added that the news has been confirmed by Enel, who manages the reservoir.

"I inform you that from certain sources I know that next year, in 2021, the lake of Vagli will be emptied. The last time it was emptied in 1994 when my father was mayor and thanks to his commitment and the numerous initiatives that, with difficulty, he had managed to set up in one summer, the town of Vagli welcomed more than a million people," wrote Giorgi on her Facebook page.

Village Where Iron Workers Resided

According to historians, Fabbriche di Careggine which dates back to the 13th century was home to iron workers. The village was evacuated in 1947 to build the artificial lake, and since then it was submerged in water.

Archeological experts believe that the upcoming emergence of this village above the water could help people see the glorious Italian architecture that prevailed in the first half of the 20th century. Authorities believe that thousands of people will visit the reservoir next year, as the lost village resurfaces above the lake.