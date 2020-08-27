The Los Angeles Zoo has reopened with health precautions in place after it remained closed for 166 days due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The closure was the longest in the zoo's history, reports Xinhua news agency.

"We can't wait to see you again," the zoo posted on its website on Wednesday, noting that for the safety of guests, staff, and animals, the experience has been modified, and advance, timed-entry reservations are required for all.

Employing Enhanced Cleaning Procedures

All guests must reserve tickets online before visiting and ticket quantities are limited each hour, in order to promote physical distancing and optimal safety, according to the guidelines announced by the zoo. All adults and children two years and older are required to wear a protective face covering.

The zoo said it has implemented enhanced cleaning procedures for high-contact surfaces and restrooms while hand sanitizer stations are available at Safari Shuttle stops, food facilities, and other locations throughout the zoo.

Taking All Necessary Precautions

Zoo officials stated that they are taking every precaution to ensure the safety of animals and staff. Guests will have restricted access to animals considered at high risk. Because many of the zoo's exhibits allow close up viewing of the animals, some areas will have barriers that keep guests at a greater viewing distance than usual.

Staff is required to take enhanced safety precautions when working around animals at risk of contracting coronavirus, according to the zoo. The zoo, home to a diverse collection of 1,400 animals representing 270 different species, was closed on March 13. The 133-acre zoo attracts more than 1.8 million visitors each year.