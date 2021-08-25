Los Angeles Fire Captain Calls City's Vaccine Mandate 'Tyranny' in Viral Video

As the US is witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases, a Los Angeles city fire captain is facing an investigation after uploading a video slamming the city's vaccine mandate.

In the over 12-minute video, Captain Christian Granucci called Los Angeles' vaccine mandate for city employees "tyranny." Granucci is now being investigated by the Professional Standards Division for his video. He appeared to be in uniform and on duty in the video.

"When Will This Tyranny Stop?"

In the video, the captain says: "This is about freedom of choice. The department has said we can seek medical exemption... that is a pie in the sky. We can even seek religious exemptions, but they know they have end-runs around those. The vaccinations will come. And then after that, it will be a booster, and another booster and another booster. When will this end? When will this tyranny stop?"

He then added, "I'll tell you when it's going to stop. It's going to stop right here, right now, and I'm putting my administration and my union on blast."

The Los Angeles City Council last week approved an ordinance requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for all city employees except for those who have medical or religious exemptions, reported Los Angeles Daily News.

LAFD Slammed Granucci and Said an Investigation Was Underway

KNX 1070 News reached to LAFD for further comment and were given the following statement: "This morning, the LAFD was made aware of the video posted on social media. While we respect the individual's right to his opinion, he is not authorized to speak on behalf of the Department."

The department conveyed that the matter has been submitted to Professional Standards Division for investigation, which may lead to disciplinary action.

Social Media Reactions

Social media users slammed Granucci over his 'irresponsible' behavior. One Twitter user wrote: "You no longer meet the conditions of employment. Thank you for your service. Please clean out your locker. We don't care about your passion. We care about public health. Tata, my friend."

Another wrote: "He's literally encouraging his fire fighters and paramedics to be anti-vaxxers and he's likely a super spreader who's made the people he's supposed to be helping sick and may have killed some of them. It's anti-ethical to his profession. It's dangerous."

One comment read: "He should be summarily fired for endangering the lives of those he has sworn to protect."